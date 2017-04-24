Stratford Health Dept. criticizes Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino

STRATFORD — Starbucks‘ new “Unicorn Frappuccino” has made waves on the internet for its colorful presentation, but the Stratford health department is trying to draw attention to the large amount of sugar found in the purple-pink drink.

On Friday, the Stratford Health Department called out the newest Starbucks treat on Facebook. The post read, “While the Unicorn Frappuccino may be pretty to look at, it’s loaded with 59 grams of sugar! That is over two times the amount of sugar recommended by the American Heart Association!”

The Connecticut Post reports that this is partially true: women are recommended to consume only 25 grams of sugar per day. Men are recommended to consume no more than 36 grams per day, still far less than the drink’s total.