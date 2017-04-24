× Up to 60 people displaced after Hartford fire Sunday

HARTFORD — Up to 60 people are displaced after a fire broke out at a three-story apartment building on 217 Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford Sunday afternoon.

Six people, including two police officers and a firefighter, were rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after the fire broke out at around 2 p.m.

Three residents of the building and two police officers had to be treated at the hospital as a result of the fire.

Police got to the scene quickly and saw several residents go back in the building. Officers Chris Heimerdinger and Miguel Maldonado went through the building yelling for people to get out. They found one woman who was then rescued by firefighters from the window. Heimerdinger and Maldonado were taken to Hartford Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Late Monday morning, Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz said 27 families have been displaced and 12 families were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

One Hartford firefighter was brought to the hospital with a minor burn. No word was available on the conditions of the others taken to the hospital.

One resident told police the fire started in her apartment when she was using hairspray and a cigarette and the bed ignited according tho the incident report.