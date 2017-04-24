× Voters go to the polls Tuesday in parts of Hartford, Watertown and Woodbury

HARTFORD — Voters will be heading to the polls Tuesday in two Connecticut House districts.

Special elections are being held to fill State House seats in Districts 7 and 68.

That affects some voters in Hartford, Watertown, and Woodbury.

The two seats were vacated earlier this year after the state representatives in those districts won in earlier special elections to become state senators.

In Hartford, there are three names on the ballot, endorsed Democrat Rickey Pinkney, Joshua Hall from the Working Families Party and petitioning candidate Kenneth Green.

And down in the 68th district Democrat Louis Esposito and Republican Joe Polletta are vying for the seat.

Polls are open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Results will be tallied at http://ctemspublic.pcctg.net/#/races

Anyone encountering problems at the polls can contact either the Secretary of the State’s office at 860-509-6100 or the State Elections Enforcement Commission at 860-256-2940 or by sending an email to elections@ct.gov.