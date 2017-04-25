Periods of rain today, moderate to heavy rain tonight into Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for another round of drought-denting rain today into Wednesday - 1.0″-2.0″ of much-needed rain is expected, which is not enough to cause major flooding issues but nuisance minor flooding of poor drainage areas and low-lying areas is possible.

Today will be cloudy, cool and wet. Expect periods of light rain throughout most of today with the steadiest, heaviest rain likely tonight into early Wednesday morning. Rain will continue through midday on Wednesday, tapering to scattered showers before ending in the afternoon.

Then temperatures warm-up later this week. Clouds will break for some sun on Thursday with highs around 70 degrees. Friday will be warm but mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

By this weekend temperatures will climb into the 80s. We’re still trying to figure out the timing of an upcoming cold front. Is it Saturday or Sunday? If it is Sunday, both weekend days could be in the 80s. If it is Saturday, then Sunday will be wet and considerably cooler. We’ll keep you updated .

Forecast Details:

Today: Rainy and cool. High: Near 50.

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. Low: 50.

Wednesday: Rain/showers through midday. Cloudy. High: 60.

Thursday: Morning clouds break for afternoon sun. High: Near 70.

Friday: Clouds and sun. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Saturday: Clouds and sun, chance afternoon shower. High: Near 80.

Sunday: Chance for a shower, otherwise partly sunny. High: 70s.

