Employers hold job fair in East Hartford targeted at veterans

EAST HARTFORD – Employers focused their efforts on hiring veterans Tuesday in East Hartford.

The 13th Annual Heroes 4 Hire job and career fair was held at the Pratt and Whitney Stadium Ballroom at Rentschler Field.

Every year, many veterans are able to transition back into the civilian life with the help of employers offering them jobs that range from entry-level to experienced.

The fair is one of the biggest in New England with more than 80 companies participating this year.

Men and women of all ages dressed to impress with their resume in hand and the mindset to work hard.

“It’s been alright because I got out but it’s been hard,” said veteran Ernest Williams of Waterbury.

Daniel Laffin with the Connection Department of Labor says the purpose of the fair is to make the veterans’ transition as easy as possible.

“Some veterans … they struggle with it, so we work hard on days that are not today to help them get ready to set back into the civilian workplace,” said Laffin.

Some of the employers that participated included: Crowley Auto Group, UPS, Mohegan Sun, and the CT Army National Guard.

Williams, like many, walked around with a blue bag in hand, throwing brochures and business cards in for jobs he was interested in.

“I’ve got CT Transit, and yard material and UPS,” added Williams.

While most were not offered a job on the spot, many veterans were interviewed and got a chance to build their networks.

“I’m ready to work hard, you know?” added Williams.