Exclusive video: Cheshire father killed, Hamden son injured in plane crash near Meriden/Walllingford line

WALLINGFORD -- A small plane crashed near the airport on the Meriden-Wallingford town line, killing a father and injuring his son Monday night.

Wallingford police confirmed that Joseph Tomanelli, 56 of Cheshire, died and his son Daniel, 21, of Hamden, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Calls reporting the crash came in at around 6:30 p.m.

Police closed the road and said it would reopen sometime Tuesday morning. They believe the plane was attempting to land at the time of the crash, hit a chain link fence and then landed in the road. The FAA and the NTSB were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

Last week a small plane crashed near the airport in East Windsor, killing both people on board.

Plane crash on road Wallingford next to airport. @JimmyAltman Meriden fire on scene pic.twitter.com/kWFPoKELLZ — Frank Ricci (@NHFDRicci) April 24, 2017