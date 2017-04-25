Hartford Fire Department to rename firehouse after fallen brother

HARTFORD — It’s been more than two years since the death of former Hartford firefighter Kevin Bell, and in memory, the department will name a firehouse in honor of his name.

On Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m., The Hartford Fire Department Engine 16 will hold a ceremony to not only honor Bell, but also changed their station name to the “Kevin L. Bell Fire Station.”

On October 7, 2014, Bell died when he ran out of air while battling a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue, just a few blocks away from his home station Engine Company 16. Bell, 48, got entangled in a piece of furniture and his air tank ran empty. He died due to lack of breathing gas. His death prompted an investigation surrounding equipment failure.

In a dedication ceremony held last year, Bell was honored by former President Barack Obama and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in Maryland.