Jailhouse friend seeks Aaron Hernandez’s suicide note

BRISTOL — A jailhouse friend of Aaron Hernandez says one of three notes the former NFL star left in his cell before killing himself was addressed to him.

Lawrence Army, a lawyer for inmate Kyle Kennedy, said late Monday he’s requested the note be turned over to this client, who has not yet seen it.

Prison officials didn’t immediately comment.

Army declined to describe Kennedy’s relationship to Hernandez but said through a spokesman that Kennedy was not his cellmate and had been placed on suicide watch at the maximum-security prison in Massachusetts as a precaution. Army said Kennedy is no longer on suicide watch.

Authorities have said Hernandez left the notes before he hanged himself Wednesday, but they’ve declined to say who they were addressed to or what the notes said.