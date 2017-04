× Pedestrian hit, taken to hospital in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in New Haven Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Chapel and Kensington Streets in the area of the St. Raphael campus of the Yale-New Haven Hospital at 3:45 p.m.

The pedestrian was injured, but it’s not known how serious the injuries are. The victim was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

