Pedestrian struck and killed on I-95 in Greenwich

GREENWICH: Connecticut State Police said a pedestrian was killed on Interstate 95 south by exit 5 in Greenwich Tuesday morning.

They said the left lane of the highway is closed and advise drivers to slow down when approaching area.

Traffic is being diverted off exit 6 on I-95, according to police.

There’s no word on how the incident happened and the victim has not been identified.

No other details were immediately available.

