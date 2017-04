× Police investigating 2 car crash in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a two-car crash that happened Tuesday night.

The crash happened on 114 Oak St. shortly after 7:10 p.m. One car landed in the yard of a home and the occupant was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The occupants of the other car refused treatment at the scene.

Check back for further details as they develop.