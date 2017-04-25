Rainy night with temps in the 50s; more rain Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get settled in, we're not done with this wet weather yet! Periods of rain will continue tonight with a few heavier downpours or rumbles of thunder possible into Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning rain will taper to scattered afternoon showers. So it will not be AS wet after lunch time tomorrow.

Then temperatures warm-up later this week. Clouds will break for some sun on Thursday with highs around 70 degrees. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs near 80 degrees.

While the weekend starts warm, a backdoor cold front will bring a noticeable drop in temperatures along with the chance for showers on Sunday.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. Low: 50.

Wednesday: Rain tapers to scattered afternoon showers. Cloudy. High: 60.

Thursday: Morning clouds and fog break for afternoon sun. High: Near 70.

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm. High: Near 80.

Saturday: Clouds and sun, chance afternoon shower. High: Near 80.

Sunday: Chance for a shower, otherwise mostly cloudy, cooler. High: Near 70.

