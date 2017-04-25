× Republican and Working Families party candidates win in special elections for State House

HARTFORD — Voters went to the polls Tuesday electing new representatives in two Connecticut House districts.

Special elections were held to fill State House seats in District 7 in Hartford, and District 68 in Watertown and Woodbury.

Initial reports from the Connecticut Secretary of the State’s office showed Working Families candidate Joshua Hall as the winner in District 7 in Hartford.

Republican Joe Polletta won a seat from the 68th district, in Woodbury and Watertown.

Results are available at http://ctemspublic.pcctg.net/#/races

Anyone encountering problems at the polls can contact either the Secretary of the State’s office at 860-509-6100 or the State Elections Enforcement Commission at 860-256-2940 or by sending an email to elections@ct.gov.