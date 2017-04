× Rt. 195 in Tolland closed due to accident

TOLLAND — Route 195 near UConn is closed due to an accident on Tuesday evening.

A car hit a pole and brought down wires, and crews on the scene said it may take time to fix the problem and allow traffic to move through the area.

One car overturned in the crash at Route 195 and Dimmock Rd. near the intersection of Rt. 32.

Check back for further details as they develop.