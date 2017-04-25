SARAH Foundation provides programs that serve people with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- SARAH Foundation Development Officer Yetta Augur and Wendi Little, co-chair of the SARAH Gala, stopped by FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about SARAH, which is a family of agencies that provides programs and services for people with intellectual and other disabilities who live in Connecticut.

For over sixty years SARAH has dedicated itself, its people, and its resources to assisting children and adults with physical and mental disabilities in their determination to achieve success as individuals, employees, and citizens.

In its tradition of highly personalized services, the SARAH family of agencies shares a commitment to empower people with disabilities to:

Make life choices based upon their own interest and aspirations

Achieve their personal best with dignity and respect

Continue close relationships with family and friends

Share in the wholeness of community life

SARAH offers creative employment and leisure opportunities, advocacy and personal family support.

SARAH offers several residential choices that provide support for daily living in small home and apartment settings as well as individual, specialized contracts between participant and families offering only needed services.

The SARAH Foundation is responsible for raising funds, managing the endowment, and coordinating all donations to SARAH in accordance with the donor’s wishes, and the mission of SARAH.