Students, faculty rally against CSCU consolidation plan

NEW BRITAIN – Angry faculty and students at the Connecticut State Colleges and University system rallied outside in the pouring rain to speak against President Mark Ojakian’s consolidation plan.

After Monday’s emergency meeting, faculty voted four-to-one saying they had no confidence in the Board of Regents and its president.

Many people are calling his plan “mysterious” since they feel as if they have been left in the dark as to how this will affect everyone at the four state universities, Charter Oak State College and the 12 community colleges.

“The CCSU is a university. We need to have the full complement of discipline and also services present here on the campus and that includes HR, community relations, information technology,” said David Blitz, CCSU philosophy professor.

Protestors rallied outside Central Connecticut State University’s Welte Hall and marched to the CCSU Student Center where President Ojakian held a town hall.