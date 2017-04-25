× Suspect arrested in Wolcott car break-in that was recorded on video

WOLCOTT — Police have made an arrest in a car break-in that was recorded on the home owner’s video security camera.

On Tuesday the Wolcott Police Department arrested Scott Tenney, 28, of Waterbury Police said Tenney is a suspect in connection with several recent motor vehicle burglaries that occurred around the Sunrise Road area of town.

He was arrested at his home early Tuesday morning with the help of the Waterbury Police Departments.

He was charged with four counts of burglary in the 3rd Degree and two counts of Larceny in the 6th Degree. He was held on a $7500 bond and will be arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court.