US News High School Rankings: Connecticut scores 4th best

HARTFORD — In the 2017 U.S. News Best High Schools report, Connecticut High Schools ranked fourth best in the nation.

Amistad Academy in New Haven, ranked 20th best high school overall in the nation and first in the state of Connecticut. According to the report, the participation rate at Amistad is 100 percent and the student body makeup is 49 percent male and 51 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 98 percent.

Also in the national high school rankings were Weston, East Granby, Ridgefield, Staples, Conard, New Canaan and Farmington. Overall, Connecticut had a total of 48 high schools that made it in the rankings.

The U.S. News rankings includes data on more than 22,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Schools were awarded gold, silver or bronze medals based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

The report also shows that Connecticut had eight gold medal schools, 24 silver medal schools and 16 bronze medal schools. Several of the medal winners are located in the Hartford School District.

To view the CT school rankings, click here.