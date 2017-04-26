× 2-year-old found safe after wandering out of Torrington apartment

TORRINGTON — A quick thinking driver helped get a wandering toddler safely home early Wednesday morning.

Police said a driver, William Haygood of Torrington, reported finding a 2-year-old child standing near the roadway at Lovers Lane and Goshen Rd. shortly after midnight.

Authorities took the child to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where despite being wet, the child was found to be in good health. Police knocked on doors and a reverse 911 was sent out to the immediate area. Around 5:00 a.m. an apartment resident in the area reported her child missing and the front door being wide open. Police reconnected the mother and child and found that the little boy had crawled out of bed and wandered out of the apartment complex on his own.

Police said DCF was notified and involved in the investigation. Authorities determined there was no criminal aspect to this case and no criminal charges will be filed.

Brookdale Assisted Living also assisted in locating this child according to police.