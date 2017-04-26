× Amtrak: One person struck by a train in Madison

MADISON — Amtrak has confirmed that one person was struck by a train near the Madison station Wednesday evening.

Amtrak said the incident occurred around 7:08 p.m., near the Madison train station, 20 miles east of New Haven. Amtrak said the individual was brought to the hospital and was alive at the time ambulance transported the victim.

Local authorities are in charge of the investigation. No additional information has been released at this time.

Stay with FOX61 as this story develops.