Chat with the Chief – Walk supports domestic abuse awareness

HARTFORD -- For the fifth year, the Fairfield Police Department is teaming up with the Center for Family Justice for the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event on Saturday.The event raises awareness about domestic violence, sexual abuse and child abuse.

Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara visited FOX61's Good Day Connecticut to talk about the staggering statistics surrounding domestic violence and abuse.

According to the Department of Justice, one in four women and one in six men will be sexually abused in their lifetime. The American Society for the Positive Care of Children reports a report of child abuse is made every ten seconds. The Bureau of Justice Statistics shows a person is abused in the U.S. every nine seconds. Chief MacNamara says it is imperative that our communities stand up to these issues.

Colleges, high schools and community members from Fairfield will all participate in Saturday’s walk. MacNamara will also be there, sporting his red high heels.