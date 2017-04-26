× Choate sexual misconduct investigation turned over to State’s Attorney’s Office

WALLINGFORD — Investigators with the Department of Children and Families have turned over their inquiry into sexual misconduct at Choate Rosemary Hall to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Danbury News Times reported the move. Choate released a report which named twelve former teachers who were accused of sexual misconduct. DCF was looking into the school’s failure to report incidents.

Faculty, administrators, and staff are mandated reporters and are required by law to report sexual misconduct within 12 hours, even it’s only suspected. According to the News Times, Choate did not make any reports to the state until 2010.

Failure to report abuse, neglect, or injury can result in either misdemeanor or felony charges. Depending on the seriousness, people convicted of failing to report can result in sentence up to five years.