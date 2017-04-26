Critical navigation buoy sunk by gunfire near Block Island: Coast Guard

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. — The Coast Guard found a critical navigation buoy sunk and riddled with bullet holes. It was the second buoy of it’s type found damaged by gunfire this week.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Ida Lewis was conducting regular aids-to-navigation maintenance when they approached Clay Head buoy number 7 sunk in the water with bullet holes, Monday, near Block Island.

When the crew raised the 12,000 lb. buoy and found 20 bullet holes in it. The buoy marks a rock just under the surface that could severely damage ships that go through the area such as the Block Island ferry.

The Coast Guard said that due to the extensive damage, the buoy was taken out of service for repairs. “Buoy number 7 is supposed to be a key navigational tool for mariners and turned into a navigational hazard,” said a spokesperson for the Coast Guard.

This is the second aid discovered with bullet holes within a week.

“While it may be fun to use a buoy for target practice, it is a federal crime,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Timothy Chase, the U.S. Coast Guard officer in charge of aids-to-navigation in the vicinity of Block Island. “Buoy number 7 became a navigational hazard that could have easily been struck by a vessel and seriously injured or killed mariners.”

Damaging or tampering with federal aids-to-navigation is a crime and the maximum penalties upon conviction are up to 20 years of imprisonment and as much as $2,500 fine per day for each violation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Shoreham Police Department at 401-466-3220 or the Coast Guard at 401-435-2351 with any information about this crime.