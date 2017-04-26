× ESPN lays off 100, including on-air personalities and writers

NEW YORK — ESPN is laying off 100 on-air personalities and writers.

The job cuts, including television, radio and online personalities were announced Wednesday, and most will take effect immediately. ESPN also plans to cut what a source described as a limited number of additional off-air jobs.

ESPN is shifting its focus toward digital as it faces cable subscriber losses and increased pressure on costs. The network has spent billions of dollars in recent years on rights deals with major sports leagues and college conferences.

ESPN released a statement on the layoffs, which they’re saying are part of a “content evolution strategy” and ESPN president John Skipper mentioned the changing habits of viewers.

“These decisions impact talented people who have done great work for our company,” he wrote. “I would like to thank all of them for their efforts and their many contributions to ESPN.”

It was not immediately clear who was losing their jobs but Ed Werder, a prominent NFL reporter, said on Twitter that he was among those laid off.

“I have no plans to retire,” he said.

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

ESPN declined to comment on the job cuts.

Many of the people who were laid off were coming to the end of their contracts and did not want to accept large pay cuts, a source said. For others, ESPN offered to buy them out of their contracts.

ESPN employs about 8,000 people around the world.

Jim Miller, the co-author of “Those Guys Have All The Fun: Inside The World of ESPN,” told CNNMoney that ESPN believed the moves were necessary “to not only stay competitive, but to help transition their content strategy for the future.”

“SportsCenter,” ESPN’s flagship show, will become more of a digital presence and move away from “a show with many, many, highly paid anchors,” Miller said. “ESPN is arguably one of the greatest success stories in the history of modern media but now even it can’t escape some of the harsh realities of an ever changing technological landscape.”

Deadspin.com is keeping a running tally of those laid off.

Knew cuts were coming. Sad to say nine great years at ESPN end for me in July. Please stay tuned to @Midday180. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 24, 2017

After 13 years of sticks and pucks can share that as of today my tenure at ESPN is at a close. I look forward to the next adventure. — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) April 26, 2017

After nearly eight years of covering the NHL, MLB and the NFL at ESPN, it's time for the next chapter in my career. — Joe McDonald (@ESPNJoeyMac) April 26, 2017

Want to thank https://t.co/r6GdLhHkPg for 9 fun years. Absolutely loved the gig. And very much look forward to continuing my work at TSN/RDS — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 26, 2017

Add me to the list. Just got the 'call.' I've been informed my contract will not be renewed at ESPN. — Dana O'Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) April 26, 2017

I was treated great by #ESPN during my 3 years. Time to find out what's next. Will miss all the great people I worked with! #ToTheNextStep pic.twitter.com/ZIBHFvFZeJ — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzESPN) April 26, 2017