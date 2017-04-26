× Father accused in murder, sparking Amber Alert in New Britain appears in court

NEW BRITAIN — The man accused of sparking an Amber Alert in New Britain earlier this month, faced a judge for the first time here in Connecticut Wednesday.

On April 12, New Britain police said Patrick Miles was captured in West Springfield, Mass., after taking off with his daughter on April 8. The daughter was found safe with family in New York.

Patrick is charged with murder, after police said he killed his 33-year-old wife, Yasheeka Miles. Yasheeka was found dead in her home shortly after the Amber Alert was issued, police said.

Adrienne Lauray, mother of Yasheeka said, “Yasheeka was in college, she was working, she was taking care of her kids. And when she changed, he didn’t want to change and I know he’s responsible for her death. My daughter is gone and all I can do now is wait for justice, that’s it.”

Lauray said she’s now left to raise her two grandchildren, Yasheeka’s 12-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter she shared with Patrick.

Miles is being held on a $2.5 million bond.