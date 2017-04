Fog, mist tonight, clearing Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a much needed 0.5″-2.0″ of rain, a very slow drying trend will get underway. While no more measurable rain is expected, areas of fog, mist and drizzle will last through tonight and even into early Thursday morning.

Clouds on Thursday will slowly break for some sun. That sun will go a long way into helping temperatures rebound. Highs will be in the mid 60s to near 70 by late-day. This is just the beginning of an impressive warm up.

Scattered showers are likely early Friday morning followed by some sun and highs in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees! Saturday will be just as warm for the start of the weekend. Then a cold front and the showers that come with it Saturday night will knock temperatures back into the 60s by Sunday.

Showers/rain are likely again early next week, especially on Tuesday.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Cloudy, damp with areas of fog and drizzle. Low: 50.

Thursday: Morning clouds and fog break for some afternoon sun. High: Near 70.

Friday: A morning shower. Then turning partly cloudy, warm. High: Near 80.

Saturday: Clouds and sun, chance evening showers. High: Near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cooler High: 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, chance for a shower. High: 70.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Near 70.

