Glastonbury man, 1 of 3 accused of running sex ring, due in court

DANBURY — One of three men who authorities said exploited young men with mental health issues for human trafficking purposes is due in court Wednesday.

Police said Bruce Bemer, 63, of Glastonbury, ran a human trafficking ring out of Danbury that reached other cities, as well.

Police said the ring exploited young men with mental health issues by delivering them to “wealthy clients” throughout the state for the purpose of having sex for money.

Police said the case has been under investigation for over a year, but the ring may have been operating for decades.

Bemer is the owner of New London-Waterford Speedbowl and Bemer Petroleum Corporation. NASCAR ended their relationship with the New London-Waterford Speedbowl following Bemer’s arrest.