Hope the dog suffers a small setback

BRANFORD — Hope the dog suffered a small setback in her recovery, but continues to make progress.

Hope was found wandering and falling over near the Big Y Plaza in Branford on March 6. According to her caregivers, she had a case of laryngitis over the weekend, likely due to her compromised immune system.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter said, as of Monday, she’s been gaining weight and drinking and eating normally.

Hope is staying with the head nurse who’s been with her since the beginning of her ordeal.

For more stories about pets and animals, click here.

If she continues to improve, the shelter expects Hope will be able to receive visitors at the shelter. She’s still a little skittish, according to the shelter.