Manchester neighborhood must seek new way to receive mail following dog biting incident

MANCHESTER — Several customers were notified that there mail will only be delivered to postal boxes accessible from a truck, after another postal worker was attacked by a dog in Manchester.

USPS spokeswoman Christine Dugas said the postal worker who was attacked, required medical treatment following the incident. Dugas said this is the third attack on postal employees from home on 95 Campfield Road.

As a result, Dugas said 12 customers have been told that their mail will only be delivered to postal boxes accessible from a truck. A letter was sent the to Campfield Road homeowners by USPS explaining the reason for the delivery changes, said Dugas.

There have been 34 dog attacks on postal workers in Connecticut since October and, 6,755 dog attacks nationally on postal employees in 2016; an increase of 200 attacks over 2015, according to Dugus.