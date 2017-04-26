× New winery to open in Watertown

WATERTOWN — Wine lovers, listen up! The finishing touches of a new winery are being put on in Watertown.

Hawk Ridge Winery, part of the Hidden Breeze Farm, will open this spring and will serve up more than 15 different selections. From Cabernet and Malbec to Rose’ and Sangria, this family winery has something for every palate.

Owners Michele and Jack McHugh and Vin and Deb Giannetto are putting their stamp on the industry where you can enjoy family, friends and fantastic wine!

All the wines, including Shake Your Tail Feather White or Red Hawk Reserve, are named after the red tail hawks that are on the property.

The process, from planting the vines and growing grapes on the more than four acres to harvesting and bottling, it’s all done in house. Depending on the type of wine (red, white, rosé) being produced, determines how long the skin of the grape stays in contact with the juice. This process is also called “must”.

The wine manufacturing area is impressive, with stainless steel tanks, some even have cooling jackets (for the white wines to be at the perfect temperature).

The bottling line, corking and heat wrapping of the top of the bottles is done precisely. Green bottles are typically used for red wines while clear bottles have white and rose’ varieties.

Whether it’s a night out, an event or a wedding, Hawk Ridge Winery is a perfect place to raise a glass, a true hidden gem.

Cheers!