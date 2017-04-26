Police Dept. disciplines 5 Hartford officers for violating arrest standards last summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Hartford Police Department is disciplining five of their own for violating department standards during an arrest following a stolen car chase last summer.

An investigation by the department's Internal Affairs division found that seven officers were at fault. One of them, Sean Spell, retired in August. A 68-page summary of the probe released early Tuesday states that Spell would have faced discipline for kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head had he not retired.

The other five active officers named in the report were disciplined, including one who also kicked suspect Emilio Diaz after he had been subdued, and initially lied to investigators about it. Another officer was investigated and not reprimanded.

Ricardo Colon, Christopher Mastroianni, Stephen Barone, James Prignano and Luan Bojka were named in the report as receiving disciplinary action.

On Saturday, June 4, 2016 Hartford officers, along with West Hartford police officers and Connecticut State Police troopers were part of a car chase that began in Hartford and ended with the arrest of the driver and his passenger in West Hartford.

The chase began when Hartford police saw a stolen car. When they tried to stop the car, the driver took off and the following chase went through several residential streets in Hartford. When the chase reached West Hartford, police used “stop sticks" to stop the car. When arresting the two men, police used force, including the use of a Taser. Both men suffered visible facial injuries.

The Hartford Police Department launched an immediate internal investigation on Sunday, June 5, 2016. Dashcam footage from a police cruiser showed possible misconduct. The arrest was also investigated criminally by the Litchfield Connecticut State’s Attorney’s office to determine if criminal charges were warranted.

Hartford Police Department Chief of Detectives Deputy Chief Brian J Foley released the following statement Wednesday morning, along with the report:

"In sensitive incidents related to police use of force it has been our practice to release as much information as possible as soon as it is available. We have already shared information and had community conversation about this incident on several occasions. The Hartford Police Department has previously (10/05/16) released all video evidence related to this incident to our community as well as the media. The Hartford Police Department administrative investigation has now been completed. The 68-page Internal Affairs investigation and findings are attached (The summary begins at the bottom of page 56). We have also attached a document that describes the discipline that was applied to many of the Officers involved. We take great care to partner and dialogue with our community every day, and we appreciate our community's input and ideas. While this internal administrative investigation is complete, we will continue to share the information we gather and communicate it openly."