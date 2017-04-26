× Police: Human remains found at a park in Greenwich

GREENWICH — Police said they are currently investigating a death investigation after human remains were found in a park Wednesday morning.

Greenwich police said around 9:12 a.m., possible human remains were reported in the southwest area of Helen Kitchel Natural Park.

Police said Greenwich Town Park employees were clearing up debris from a wooded section of the park when they discovered what appeared to be human remains. When police arrived, they said they had shut down the area and confirmed that the remains were “possibly” from a human body.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner were called to the scene and confirmed that in fact, the remains were from a human body.

Police said detectives are currently investigating the scene. No additional information has been released at this time.

