Police: Infant present in car drug bust in Ledyard

LEDYARD — A Rhode Island man is facing criminal charges after police said they seized thousands of dollars worth of heroin from a car in which an infant was in.

On Wednesday, police said an investigation of the sale of heroin in Groton and Ledyard, pulled over an Cadillac Escalade driven by Juan Hazard, 41, of Rhode Island. During the stop, Ledyard police said they seized approximately 345 grams of heroin — roughly 12.3 ounces, a cellular phone, and the car. Police said during the search an infant was present.

Police said all of the heroin seized tested positive for fentanyl and the estimated street value of the drugs, totaled to approximately $34,500.

Hazard is charged with possession of heroin with the intent to sell over one ounce, possession of heroin, risk of injury and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Hazard is scheduled to appear at New London Superior Court Thursday.