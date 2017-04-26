× Stamford police issue Silver Alert for missing 10-year-old girl

STAMFORD — Stamford police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Police said Cashmere Robinson, 10, went missing from Stamford Wednesday, and was taken by a non custodial parent, Samantha Cuevas. Police said the child is possibly in Bronx, New York.

Robinson is black with black hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. There was no photo of Robinson.

Police said Cuevas was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, jeans and Michael Kors boots. Stamford police said If you see Cuevas, call Stamford police at 203-977-4921.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

Check back for further details as they develop.