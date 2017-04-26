× Suspect arrested in death of a Norwalk woman

NORWALK — Police arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to 505 Westport Ave. around 1:30 a.m. for an assault. Officers found Lisa Zemlock, 49, dead in the home and detained Paul Bjerke, who was also inside.

The woman lived in the residence, according to police. They are treating the death as an isolated incident.

Police arrested Bjerke, 59, on manslaughter charges. He was held on $750,000 bond and was expected to appear in court Wednesday. Police are continuing to investigate the death.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Fitzmaurice at 203-854-3180.