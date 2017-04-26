Lawyer for Hernandez’s inmate friend Kyle Kennedy says he’s owed a note, $47k watch

BOSTON — Attorney Larry Army Jr., counsel for Kyle Kennedy and the Kennedy family, held a press conference Wednesday to provide “new information about Kyle and his connection to Aaron Hernandez.”

Kennedy, a jailhouse friend of Hernandez, said one of three notes the former NFL star left in his cell before killing himself was addressed to him. Army has requested the note be turned over to his client, but Hernandez’s lawyer Jose Baez says no such note exists.

Prison officials didn’t immediately comment.

Army declined to describe Kennedy’s relationship to Hernandez but said that Kennedy was not his cellmate and had been placed on suicide watch at the maximum-security prison in Massachusetts as a precaution. Army said Kennedy is no longer on suicide watch.

Authorities have said Hernandez left the notes before he hanged himself Wednesday, but they’ve declined to say who they were addressed to or what the notes said.

David Wedge, a spokesman for Kyle Kennedy’s attorney, said Wednesday Kennedy and Hernandez had asked to be cellmates last September. He said the request initially was approved but then denied. Wedge didn’t say why the request was denied, and prison officials didn’t immediately comment.

Army also said Hernandez promised Kennedy he would give him a $47,000 watch if he ever got out of jail or if he died.