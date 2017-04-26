With increase in ticks comes possibility of more dangerous diseases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- It's not bills in the mail at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. It's ticks submitted by the public to test for disease and now some may carry a new threat.

And the mail delivery is getting bigger every day.

According to Dr. Theodore Andreadis, director, of the Agricultural Station, “The numbers are overwhelming – we’re getting 10 fold over what we’ve gotten in years past “

In the past, the ticks have been carriers for lyme disease, and malaria. But now researchers are watching something potentially worse.

"We have evidence that 3-4% of ticks are infected with the Powassin virus,” said research scientist, Dr. Gouearz Molaei.

The problem? With the Powassin virus, there’s little time – minutes- between bite and infection and there’s no treatment because it’s a virus. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, and vomiting.

Scientists at the Agricultural Experiment Station don’t currently test for the Powassin virus – but if the mail keeps growing, and the cases keep developing – other responsibilities will have to be pushed aside.

Higher tick survival in winter in the leaf litter is leading to more ticks in spring. Over at Central Hospital For Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Julia Shakari has seen an uptick in business as well.

“They definitely were out earlier this year than compared to other years. Definitely check your pet, because when they come into the house, they may be coming off your pet, but they’re going somewhere," said Shakeri.

