A Groton school closure causes frustration among parents

GROTON -- Letters were finally sent out earlier in the week informing Pleasant Valley Elementary parents that the school will be closing down.

"This has so many families scrambling and so much uncertainty about what the future is going to hold," says Katherine Kennedy, a parent with two little girls inside the Pleasant Valley Elementary school system.

When Kennedy was informed that her daughters school would no longer exist, she feared the continuity of her children's life will be altered.

"The girls go off to school, they have great days, they have positive experiences and then they come home," says Kennedy.

The decision to close the schools came as a result of the budget cuts stemming from Governor Malloy's office. Along with the closure, 90 teachers in the district received layoff notices. But several community members have decided to take action.

A group of parents and town leaders have formed the Groton Parent council. The group is working on a plan that would effectively transition every single displaced student. Some will attend Charles Barnum Elementary, while others will go to North East Academy as well as other elementary schools in the district.

"We are working really, really hard," says Lee White, a member of the council. "They're going to get great education. They do not have to worry. We are all working together."

White said the plan should be finished around the end of May.