Look inside: Aaron Hernandez’s estate currently worthless, home to be sold

BOSTON — Court records show the estate of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez currently has a dollar value of zero.

The former New England Patriots tight end took his own life last week in prison.

The Boston Herald reported that Hernandez’s fiancée and her lawyer said in an affidavit filed Wednesday in probate court that Hernandez’s estate is currently worth “$0.00” with “no monies available and no identifiable personal assets.”

But there is an offer to buy Hernandez’s house — worth nearly $1.3 million. The mother of a man Hernandez was convicted of killing in 2013 has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit seeking any proceeds from the sale.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence when he hanged himself April 19, five days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying.