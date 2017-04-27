× Bridgeport police say infant death was a homicide

BRIDGEPORT — Police said an infant found unresponsive on Monday was the result of a homicide.

Police said on April 24 around 11:15 p.m., police responded to Greene Homes, building 3 on Main Street for a report of an infant boy who was unresponsive.

The infant was taken by medics to Bridgeport Hospital and then transferred to Yale- New Haven Hospital for advanced care.

Police said the child died on Tuesday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on the child and classified the death as a homicide on Wednesday.

The victim’s identity is not being released while they are investigating. If anyone has information they are asked to call Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).