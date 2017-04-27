Bristol man arrested after threatening person at New Britain Superior Court
NEW BRITAIN — A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he threatened someone at New Britain Superior Court.
State Police responded to a disturbance call at the court Wednesday. During their investigation, troopers learned that Jeremy Sykes, 28, of Bristol, had violated a protective order and threatened a victim.
Sykes was arrested and charged.
He’s scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Friday.
