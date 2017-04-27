× Bristol man arrested after threatening person at New Britain Superior Court

NEW BRITAIN — A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he threatened someone at New Britain Superior Court.

State Police responded to a disturbance call at the court Wednesday. During their investigation, troopers learned that Jeremy Sykes, 28, of Bristol, had violated a protective order and threatened a victim.

Sykes was arrested and charged.

He’s scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Friday.