Daffodil festival kicks off in Meriden this weekend

MERIDEN -- When it comes to photo ops nothing beats a few flowers, or in this case, a few hundred thousand of them.

Mark Zebora remembers when the Meriden Daffodil Festival was born in 1979. 39 years later, it has blossomed.

"The first year was 200 people, a nice little picnic," said Zebora. "Now we do 70,000 people over two weekends.”

They plant 40,000 flowers every year and every year, a little more, and in September, a bid decision takes place to decide the date for the next year.

“We plant in late October, November, they come from Holland, we fertilize during the winter, check the soil, and here we are,” said Zebora.

But the weather is always a main cause of concern when running this type of festival. So when January was much warmer than normal, and February followed, there were a few fears of an early bloom. A miss means a less than vibrant Hubbard park.

Zebora said, “Last year for the second weekend there were no flowers at all, there was an early spring.”

But thanks to the weather last month, Zabora said this is one of the festivals best years as far as weather wise.

“With that cold March we had, the bulbs stayed in the ground, and we’re having one of the best years ever this year," added Zebora.

250 workers will keep the flowers the star of the show, even with the food and the music and the rides, at the center, will be Mark, still checking on one thing, the weather.