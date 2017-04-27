× Death of 79-year-old woman in Torrington ruled a homicide

TORRINGTON — The Office of Chief Medical Examiner have released additional information in regards to a 79-year-old woman who was found dead in a Torrington home Saturday morning.

On Thursday, OCME said the cause of death was blunt trauma to head and upper extremities and the manner of death was a homicide.

Around 4:15 a.m. Saturday,Torrington police said they responded to a home on Cider Mill Xing after reports of an unresponsive person. Police said detectives were called to the scene to investigate along with Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit.

Police said they are still investigating this incident.