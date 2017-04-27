× Greenwich thief strikes same bank twice in 48 hours

GREENWICH — Police are on the lookout for a robber who struck the same bank twice in a span of less than two days and also hit a nearby gas station.

Officials said they don’t believe the suspect is involved with any other crimes in the region, but they have contacted the FBI and have reached out to neighboring police departments.

Greenwich police said based on nearby surveillance footage, they are operating under the assumption that the three robberies that took place less than 48 hours apart from each other were all committed by the same individual.

Police said before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, an armed man came in to the Chase Bank branch at 1150 East Putnam Avenue in Riverside with a gun and demanded cash. The teller complied with the instructions and the suspect fled the bank on foot without any further disturbance or injury.

The suspect was described as a man in his 30s, wearing a piece of cloth to cover his face. This suspect’s description closely matches that of the suspect from a robbery on Tuesday, according to police.

If anyone has any information regarding any crime they are asked by police to call an anonymous tipline at 1(800) 372-1176 or (203) 622-3333 or tips@greenwichct.org