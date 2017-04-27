× Illegal fireworks operation in New Haven home under investigation

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Police Department and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating an incident on Westminster Street, at a home where they said illegal fireworks were being made.

Investigators are awaiting a search warrant to enter the home at 35 Westminster Street, after police, who were called to a domestic dispute in the home Wednesday, noticed a large amount of materials in the home that they thought looked consistent with making fireworks.

New Haven police and fire departments, state police and DEEP are awaiting the signed warrant.

“The New Haven Police Department is taking the lead on this incident,” said Cyndy Chanaca of DEEP. “(Our) emergency response unit is assisting and will evaluate what materials are there and determine how to handle.