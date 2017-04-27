Attention Comcast/Xfinity Customers: FOX61 is moving from #1006 to #1061. Click here for more.

James Patterson plans true crime book on Aaron Hernandez

Posted 9:27 AM, April 27, 2017
New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is arraigned in court in Attleborough, Massachusetts

NEW YORK — Aaron Hernandez, the former NFL player and convicted murderer found hanging by a bedsheet in prison last week, will be the subject of an upcoming true crime book by best-selling author James Patterson.

James Patterson attends the AOL Build Speaker Series – James Patterson, “MasterClass” at AOL Studios In New York on June 8, 2016 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Little, Brown and Co. told The Associated Press on Thursday that Patterson’s book, not yet titled, is scheduled for early 2018. Patterson is also putting together a collection of true crime stories in partnership with Investigation Discovery, to come out on the TV network and in print next January.

Patterson, one of the world’s most popular and prolific novelists, said in a statement that he was “stunned” by Hernandez’s death and wanted to know “what went wrong.” He’s donating a portion of his author proceeds to education and reading initiatives.

