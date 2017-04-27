× Lembo announces possible run for governor in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Connecticut State Comptroller Kevin Lembo announced launching an exploratory committee to consider a run for governor the 2018 election.

The Guilford Democrat made the announcement in North Haven Thursday to tour Precision Combustion Incorporated.

The comptroller is the elected official responsible for finances and spending for the state. Lembo launched OpenCheckbook in 2015, a feature that allows the public to search real-time information about who received payments from the State of Connecticut for goods or services and how much they received.

A Facebook video launched in conjunction with his announcement appears to focus on the state’s ongoing budget struggles and transparency.