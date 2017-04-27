× No criminal charges over Choate boarding school allegations

WALLINGFORD — Police in Connecticut say former faculty and staff members accused of sexual misconduct at the prestigious Choate Rosemary Hall boarding school can’t be charged criminally because of the statute of limitations.

Choate provided a report from outside investigators this month naming a dozen educators accused of sexual misconduct while at the Wallingford school, whose famous alumni include John F. Kennedy, Michael Douglas, Glenn Close and Ivanka Trump.

The Meriden Record-Journal reports Wallingford Police Chief William Wright says the statute of limitations for each case expired.

The report includes allegations from 24 former students of misconduct from 1963 to 2010.

Wright says two more Choate graduates accused two faculty members not named in the report of sexual assault this week, but the statute of limitations has also expired.