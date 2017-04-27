× Public urged to come speak out on East Windsor casino proposal

EAST WINDSOR — The town of East Windsor will hold a public town meeting Thursday night and members of the community are urged to come out to voice their opinions on the possibility of a new casino coming to town.

The town’s Board of Selectmen already approved the casino in February, but it doesn’t mean that it is guaranteed to happen. Some people in the community are upset that there hasn’t been a public vote on the casino, so the town decided to hold this meeting at 7:30 pm.

The public is seeking a town-wide referendum vote, which will be considered at the town meeting. If the town allows the vote to happen, there is a chance that the casino could get shot down. Lawmakers at the capitol also have yet to approve the casino.