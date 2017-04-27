Attention Comcast/Xfinity Customers: FOX61 is moving from #1006 to #1061. Click here for more.

Report: Richard Dabate removed as executor of estate 

Posted 12:32 AM, April 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:39AM, April 27, 2017

HARTFORD --  The Ellington man accused of killing his wife and staging a home invasion, won't be in charge of her estate and the couple's financial assets have been frozen.

According to the Hartford Courant, a probate judge also appointed a guardian for Richard and Connie Debates eight and ten-year-old sons. Earlier this month, Richard was arrested but was released after posting a $1 million bond.

According to the arrest warrant, after Connie's death, Richard withdrew money under his wife's name. Under the law, if convicted, he has no right to her estate.

Richard is due back in court Friday.

